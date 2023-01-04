Oragenics Inc. (OGEN): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) was valued at $0.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.11 while reaching the peak value of $0.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.11. The stock current value is $0.12.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, Oragenics, Inc. Discloses One-for-Sixty Reverse Stock Split. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including COVID-19, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) on December 22, 2022 approved a 1-for-60 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 250,000,000 shares to 4,166,666 shares. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on January 23, 2023. You can read further details here

Oragenics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1220 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.1063 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) full year performance was -73.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oragenics Inc. shares are logging -80.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $0.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1551356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) recorded performance in the market was 10.94%, having the revenues showcasing -51.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.33M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oragenics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2339, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Oragenics Inc. posted a movement of -68.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 510,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OGEN is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Oragenics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oragenics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.79%, alongside a downfall of -73.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.40% during last recorded quarter.