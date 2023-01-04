IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.23M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IronNet Inc. (IRNT), which is $0.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.31 after opening rate of $0.216 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.216 before closing at $0.23.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, IronNet Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NYSE. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”) announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that IronNet is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3100 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.2160 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -92.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -95.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $7.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1158428 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was 34.78%, having the revenues showcasing -53.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.21M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IronNet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9525, with a change in the price was noted -2.29. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -88.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,224,798 in trading volumes.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IronNet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.81%, alongside a downfall of -92.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 42.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.86% during last recorded quarter.