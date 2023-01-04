ING Groep N.V. (ING) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.47M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ING Groep N.V. (ING), which is $12.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.63 after opening rate of $12.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.46 before closing at $12.54.Recently in News on December 30, 2022, ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. You can read further details here

ING Groep N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.00 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $12.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) full year performance was -7.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ING Groep N.V. shares are logging -16.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.14 and $15.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2822113 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ING Groep N.V. (ING) recorded performance in the market was 3.04%, having the revenues showcasing 43.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.84B, as it employees total of 58000 workers.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ING Groep N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.29, with a change in the price was noted +2.95. In a similar fashion, ING Groep N.V. posted a movement of +29.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,823,255 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ING is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.07.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ING Groep N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.03%, alongside a downfall of -7.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.97% during last recorded quarter.