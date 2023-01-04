Here is why Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recent weekly performance of -6.82% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It is currently valued at $16.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.83, after setting-off with the price of $16.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.345 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.70.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Patterson-UTI Energy Provides Update on Expected Fourth Quarter Financial Results. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced today that it expects its net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to exceed $100 million and its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to surpass $230 million, based on current projections. The Company also demonstrated its commitment during the fourth quarter to returning capital to its shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In aggregate, the Company returned $74.3 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter through its regularly scheduled dividend and the purchase of approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $57.2 million. The Company also repurchased $22.4 million of its long-term indebtedness during the fourth quarter. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.83 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $15.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was 85.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -19.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.77 and $20.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1761717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was -6.77%, having the revenues showcasing 24.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.44B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.71, with a change in the price was noted +0.97. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of +6.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,514,407 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.77%, alongside a boost of 85.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.60% during last recorded quarter.