Here is why IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.18%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), which is $1.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.4977 after opening rate of $1.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.36 before closing at $1.55.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, IceCure Medical Ltd. Announces Closing of $14.5 Million Public Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced the closing of its previously announced “best efforts” public offering of 8,787,880 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price to the public of $1.65 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company were approximately $14.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

IceCure Medical Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4977 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) full year performance was -52.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IceCure Medical Ltd shares are logging -70.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1178147 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) recorded performance in the market was -9.03%, having the revenues showcasing 11.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.33M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the IceCure Medical Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3437, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, IceCure Medical Ltd posted a movement of -21.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,117,842 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IceCure Medical Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.54%, alongside a downfall of -52.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.02% during last recorded quarter.