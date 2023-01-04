Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), which is $9.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.45 after opening rate of $11.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.84 before closing at $8.11.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, Gorilla Technology Group Wraps up Successful 2022 by Entering MENA Region with Security Convergence Offering in Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Deal. First win in region affirms globalization strategy, initially targeting Europe, the Middle East and North Africa as company accelerates global expansion efforts. You can read further details here

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) full year performance was -3.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -81.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 267.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $51.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2483322 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) recorded performance in the market was 18.74%, having the revenues showcasing -17.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 517.23M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRRR is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gorilla Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.03%, alongside a downfall of -3.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 138.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.13% during last recorded quarter.