Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) was valued at $0.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2192 while reaching the peak value of $0.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.205. The stock current value is $0.24.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Edible Garden Completes Phase One Buildout of Edible Garden Heartland Ahead of Schedule. Commences Growing and Expects FDA Food Safety and USDA Organic Certifications in January 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares are logging -92.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 677716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) recorded performance in the market was 14.33%, having the revenues showcasing -61.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.63M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edible Garden AG Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6094, with a change in the price was noted -0.96. In a similar fashion, Edible Garden AG Incorporated posted a movement of -79.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 406,935 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Edible Garden AG Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.33%. The shares increased approximately by 5.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.28% during last recorded quarter.