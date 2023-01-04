Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $9.10

At the end of the latest market close, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) was valued at $4.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.61 while reaching the peak value of $4.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.425. The stock current value is $4.59.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Altice USA Announces Successful Pricing of New Term Loan. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA”), today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (“CSC”) successfully priced and allocated a new $2 billion 5-year Senior Secured Term Loan B (the “Senior Secured Term Loan B”) under its existing credit agreement originally dated as of October 9, 2015, as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. The Senior Secured Term Loan B will mature on the date that is the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any September 2019 Term Loans (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) are still outstanding, unless the September 2019 Term Loan Maturity Date (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. The proceeds from this new Senior Secured Term Loan B are expected to be used to refinance in part (including by way of cashless roll) the outstanding principal amount of CSC’s March 2017 Term Loans (as defined in the Fourth Amendment) and October 2018 Incremental Term Loans (as defined in the Sixth Amendment). You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.74 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was -71.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -73.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.68 and $17.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5867230 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was -0.22%, having the revenues showcasing -22.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.09B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Altice USA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.48, with a change in the price was noted -6.36. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of -58.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,049,406 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altice USA Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.96%, alongside a downfall of -71.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.60% during last recorded quarter.