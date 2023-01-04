Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), which is $49.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $54.88 after opening rate of $54.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $49.47 before closing at $54.80.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Akero Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2b SYMMETRY Study and Announces Expected 2023 Milestones. Results of the main study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH (F4) expected in fourth quarter of 2023. You can read further details here

Akero Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.88 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $49.47 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) full year performance was 134.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -9.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 558.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.52 and $54.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 903708 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) recorded performance in the market was -9.69%, having the revenues showcasing 48.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.27B, as it employees total of 34 workers.

The Analysts eye on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.10, with a change in the price was noted +35.75. In a similar fashion, Akero Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +260.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,276,381 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKRO is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Akero Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Akero Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 380.49%, alongside a boost of 134.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.00% during last recorded quarter.