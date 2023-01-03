Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) was valued at $1.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.55 while reaching the peak value of $1.615 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.45. The stock current value is $1.51.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated December 13, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5199 on 12/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.4555 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was 52.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -40.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 231.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1653261 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 55.67%, having the revenues showcasing 128.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.11M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9747, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of +64.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 570,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tuniu Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.15%, alongside a boost of 52.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 128.03% during last recorded quarter.