The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

At the end of the latest market close, Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) was valued at $0.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.0925 while reaching the peak value of $0.0938 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.0808. The stock current value is $0.08.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Statera Biopharma Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination. Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that, by decision dated October 26, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), subject to the Company’s satisfaction of certain interim milestones and, ultimately, the Company’s compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq, including the $1.00 bid price and $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirements, by January 31, 2023. You can read further details here

Statera Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.0808 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) full year performance was -96.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -96.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1892443 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) recorded performance in the market was -96.47%, having the revenues showcasing -37.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.91M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Analysts verdict on Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Statera Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1507, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Statera Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -65.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,665,777 in trading volumes.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Statera Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Statera Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.53%, alongside a downfall of -96.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.44% during last recorded quarter.