National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is on the roll with an average volume of 991.15K in the recent 3 months

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2405 and reached a high price of $0.253, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.24. The stock touched a low price of $0.22.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, NCM and Affinity Solutions’ Research Study Identifies Link Between In-Theater Experiences and Elevated Consumer Spend in New Economic Impact Report. Today, Affinity Solutions, the leading Consumer Purchase Data platform focused on delivering improved business outcomes, and National CineMedia (NCM®), America’s largest movie network uniting brands with young diverse audiences, unveiled a breakthrough report that proves a predictive relationship between in-theater movie experiences and elevated consumer spend. The study entitled “Economic Impact Study: Moviegoing as an Indicator of Spend” analyzed NCM audiences of over eight million moviegoers per week and their spending habits. You can read further details here

National CineMedia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4094 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $0.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) full year performance was -92.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National CineMedia Inc. shares are logging -93.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $3.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2140933 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) recorded performance in the market was -92.17%, having the revenues showcasing -66.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.50M, as it employees total of 346 workers.

The Analysts eye on National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the National CineMedia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7142, with a change in the price was noted -1.18. In a similar fashion, National CineMedia Inc. posted a movement of -84.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,006,914 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

Raw Stochastic average of National CineMedia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.76%.

Considering, the past performance of National CineMedia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.56%, alongside a downfall of -92.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.23% during last recorded quarter.