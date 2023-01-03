Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), which is $0.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.159 after opening rate of $0.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.15 before closing at $0.16.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, Luokung Launches “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality” Data Service with More than US$70 Million in Forecasted Revenue. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) in China, today announced that its operating affiliate, Luokung Remote Sensing Technology Co., Ltd. (“Luokung Remote Sensing”) has signed agreements with the government of PingYuan county, MeiZhou city in Guangdong province to provide carbon sink project development and carbon emission and carbon neutrality data services covering the entire county, including but not limited to the fields of forestry, agriculture, grasslands, wetlands, clean energy and industry. Luokung’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality (“dual carbon”) data service model, which includes the PingYuan project, has been replicated in several counties across the country. Forecasting based on existing contracts, we project that over 10 million tons of carbon assets will be traded on the market in the next five years, with revenue of more than US$70 million for the company. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9200 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.1421 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was -76.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -83.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $0.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2321377 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was -74.98%, having the revenues showcasing -18.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.17M, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Analysts verdict on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1885, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of -37.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,590,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.79%, alongside a downfall of -76.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.43% during last recorded quarter.