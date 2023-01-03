I-Mab (IMAB): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, I-Mab (IMAB) was valued at $3.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.49 while reaching the peak value of $4.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.4815. The stock current value is $4.18.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, I-Mab Announces Two Poster Presentations of CD47 Antibody Lemzoparlimab at ASH 2022. I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that two poster presentations featuring preclinical and translational research data of lemzoparlimab, will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can read further details here

I-Mab had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.75 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.19 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

I-Mab (IMAB) full year performance was -91.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, I-Mab shares are logging -91.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.19 and $49.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2643127 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the I-Mab (IMAB) recorded performance in the market was -91.18%, having the revenues showcasing 4.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.59M, as it employees total of 378 workers.

The Analysts eye on I-Mab (IMAB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.53, with a change in the price was noted -3.79. In a similar fashion, I-Mab posted a movement of -47.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 588,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of I-Mab (IMAB)

Raw Stochastic average of I-Mab in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.19%.

Considering, the past performance of I-Mab, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.62%, alongside a downfall of -91.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.24% during last recorded quarter.