Here is why Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 37.83%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), which is $2.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.389 after opening rate of $1.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.57 before closing at $1.63.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx) (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary Engineered Precision Biologics platform to create antibody drug conjugates, announced today that it received a notice (the Notice) on November 23, 2022 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of Ambrx’s American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing seven ordinary shares, had fallen below $1.00 per ADS (Minimum Stock Price) over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average closing price per ADS required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE. You can read further details here

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.52 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.38 for the same time period, recorded on 12/08/22.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) full year performance was -74.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -76.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 497.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $9.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2710166 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) recorded performance in the market was -74.86%, having the revenues showcasing 110.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.90M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.31, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -1.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,188,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.98%, alongside a downfall of -74.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 363.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.19% during last recorded quarter.