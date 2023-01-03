Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It is currently valued at $1.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.9255, after setting-off with the price of $1.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.03.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction. Voice AI category leader unveils new approach, reimagines speech technology for customer service and restaurant use cases. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -90.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6786584 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was -76.40%, having the revenues showcasing -46.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 203.90M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

Specialists analysis on SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5015, with a change in the price was noted -1.44. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of -44.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 452,131 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.40%. The shares increased approximately by 83.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 38.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.04% during last recorded quarter.