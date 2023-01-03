Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 124.72K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), which is $3.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.25 after opening rate of $3.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.31 before closing at $3.24.Recently in News on December 19, 2022, Frequency Therapeutics Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board for Remyelination in Multiple Sclerosis Program. Global Neurology Leaders to Support Development of a Potentially Restorative Treatment for MS as Program Advances Toward 2023 Regulatory Filing. You can read further details here

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.79 on 02/01/22, with the lowest value was $1.00 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) full year performance was -30.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -33.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 285.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $5.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1664735 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) recorded performance in the market was -24.95%, having the revenues showcasing 115.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.19M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.05, with a change in the price was noted +1.85. In a similar fashion, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +92.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 147,236 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREQ is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 163.70%, alongside a downfall of -30.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 78.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 73.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.08% during last recorded quarter.