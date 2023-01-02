The clock is ticking: Workiva Inc. (WK)

At the end of the latest market close, Workiva Inc. (WK) was valued at $83.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $82.06 while reaching the peak value of $84.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $82.0144. The stock current value is $83.97.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, ESG Talk: Season Finale. Workiva You can read further details here

Workiva Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.91 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $59.43 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/22.

Workiva Inc. (WK) full year performance was -36.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Workiva Inc. shares are logging -37.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.43 and $135.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 218111 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Workiva Inc. (WK) recorded performance in the market was -35.65%, having the revenues showcasing 7.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.40B, as it employees total of 2106 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Workiva Inc. (WK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Workiva Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.61, with a change in the price was noted +15.45. In a similar fashion, Workiva Inc. posted a movement of +22.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 362,991 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Workiva Inc. (WK)

Raw Stochastic average of Workiva Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Workiva Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.54%, alongside a downfall of -36.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.93% during last recorded quarter.