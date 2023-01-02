Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close New Relic Inc. (NEWR) was up 1.49%

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Relic Inc. (NEWR). It is currently valued at $56.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $56.72, after setting-off with the price of $54.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $54.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $55.62.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations. New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. You can read further details here

New Relic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $110.96 on 01/26/22, with the lowest value was $41.66 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) full year performance was -49.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Relic Inc. shares are logging -49.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.66 and $112.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 465741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Relic Inc. (NEWR) recorded performance in the market was -48.66%, having the revenues showcasing -1.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.80B, as it employees total of 2217 workers.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the New Relic Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.31, with a change in the price was noted -11.10. In a similar fashion, New Relic Inc. posted a movement of -16.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 512,826 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEWR is recording 1.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of New Relic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of New Relic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.12%, alongside a downfall of -49.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.62% during last recorded quarter.