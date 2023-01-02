Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) was up 4.72%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). It is currently valued at $4.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.69, after setting-off with the price of $4.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.45.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Indonesia Energy Announces Production Updates on Kruh Wells 27 and 28, the Two Back-to-Back Discovery Wells Drilled in 2022. Kruh 28 also has a potentially significant new gas reservoir. You can read further details here

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.99 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) full year performance was 66.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares are logging -94.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $86.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 153128 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) recorded performance in the market was 66.43%, having the revenues showcasing -27.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.38M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.57, with a change in the price was noted -1.11. In a similar fashion, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited posted a movement of -19.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,949,637 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INDO is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.68%, alongside a boost of 66.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.86% during last recorded quarter.