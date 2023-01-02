Recent Change of 2.30% in the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is priced at $17.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.87 and reached a high price of $17.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.92. The stock touched a low price of $16.72.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, KLX Energy Services to Present at the Upcoming Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Investor Conference. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), (“KLX” or the “Company”) announced today that it will present at the Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Investor Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10:45 A.M. Eastern Savings Time (7:45 A.M. PST). The Company’s investor presentation and a link to register for the webcast will be available on the KLX website at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events. You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.63 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was 463.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 475.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.01 and $18.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 154613 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was 458.39%, having the revenues showcasing 110.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 207.72M, as it employees total of 1520 workers.

Analysts verdict on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.46, with a change in the price was noted +11.36. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +190.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 282,599 in trading volumes.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 458.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 288.99%, alongside a boost of 463.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.33% during last recorded quarter.