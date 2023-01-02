Recent Change of -0.78% in the New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is priced at $49.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.90 and reached a high price of $50.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.01. The stock touched a low price of $49.29.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, New Jersey Resources Announces Executive Promotions. New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) announced the following executive promotions that position the company to execute on its growth strategy and information technology (IT) priorities. You can read further details here

New Jersey Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.42 on 12/13/22, with the lowest value was $37.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) full year performance was 21.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Jersey Resources Corporation shares are logging -3.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.79 and $51.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 376429 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) recorded performance in the market was 20.85%, having the revenues showcasing 28.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.82B, as it employees total of 1288 workers.

Analysts verdict on New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Jersey Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.31, with a change in the price was noted +4.46. In a similar fashion, New Jersey Resources Corporation posted a movement of +9.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 539,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NJR is recording 1.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Jersey Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Jersey Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.08%, alongside a boost of 21.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.22% during last recorded quarter.