KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is on the roll with an average volume of 237.15K in the recent 3 months

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is priced at $9.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.20 and reached a high price of $9.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.19. The stock touched a low price of $9.185.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces that Unitholders Remain Unaffected by U.S. Internal Revenue Service Regulations Effective January 1, 2023. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) today announced that the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) final regulations concerning publicly traded partnerships that are taxed as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes (“PTP”) that are coming into effect on January 1, 2023, will not affect its unitholders. You can read further details here

KNOT Offshore Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.85 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $8.93 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) full year performance was -26.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares are logging -48.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.93 and $18.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 373766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) recorded performance in the market was -27.92%, having the revenues showcasing -31.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 312.11M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

The Analysts eye on KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KNOT Offshore Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.06, with a change in the price was noted -7.48. In a similar fashion, KNOT Offshore Partners LP posted a movement of -43.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 205,908 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNOP is recording 1.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Technical rundown of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Raw Stochastic average of KNOT Offshore Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.80%.

Considering, the past performance of KNOT Offshore Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.98%, alongside a downfall of -26.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.12% during last recorded quarter.