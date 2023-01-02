Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.53

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is priced at $7.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.92 and reached a high price of $7.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.95. The stock touched a low price of $6.88.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Immersion Renews Dongwoon Anatech to Multi-Year License. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it renewed a multi-year license with Dongwoon Anatech, which creates analog integrated circuits (ICs) for phones, wearables, and other electronic devices, to make Immersion haptic patent licenses available to mobile phone, wearable, and PC OEMs through Dongwoon. You can read further details here

Immersion Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.31 on 12/09/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) full year performance was 20.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immersion Corporation shares are logging -15.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.28 and $8.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 154216 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immersion Corporation (IMMR) recorded performance in the market was 23.12%, having the revenues showcasing 28.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.47M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Specialists analysis on Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immersion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.35. In a similar fashion, Immersion Corporation posted a movement of +23.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 334,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMMR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.16%, alongside a boost of 20.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.05% during last recorded quarter.