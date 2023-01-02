Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is on the roll with an average volume of 228.84K in the recent 3 months

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is priced at $598.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $591.69 and reached a high price of $599.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $600.90. The stock touched a low price of $587.81.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, FICO UK Credit Card Market Report: October 2022. Average spend drops by £70 in space of two months as consumers tighten their belts; missed payments higher than same time last year. You can read further details here

Fair Isaac Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $638.87 on 12/13/22, with the lowest value was $340.48 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) full year performance was 36.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fair Isaac Corporation shares are logging -6.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $340.48 and $638.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 153245 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) recorded performance in the market was 38.03%, having the revenues showcasing 45.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.01B, as it employees total of 3404 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Fair Isaac Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 501.89, with a change in the price was noted +108.00. In a similar fashion, Fair Isaac Corporation posted a movement of +22.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 207,157 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Raw Stochastic average of Fair Isaac Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Fair Isaac Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.62%, alongside a boost of 36.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.28% during last recorded quarter.