Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) was valued at $6.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.92 while reaching the peak value of $5.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.67. The stock current value is $5.94.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date For The Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast. Central Puerto S.A (“Central Puerto” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter results on November 10, 2022. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on November 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

Central Puerto S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.33 on 12/27/22, with the lowest value was $2.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) full year performance was 86.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Central Puerto S.A. shares are logging -6.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.73 and $6.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 214945 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) recorded performance in the market was 89.78%, having the revenues showcasing 35.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.81B.

The Analysts eye on Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.69, with a change in the price was noted +2.10. In a similar fashion, Central Puerto S.A. posted a movement of +54.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,443 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Raw Stochastic average of Central Puerto S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Central Puerto S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.86%, alongside a boost of 86.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.00% during last recorded quarter.