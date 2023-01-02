Boiling and ready to burst as Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) last month performance was -9.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) was valued at $8.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.50 while reaching the peak value of $9.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.01. The stock current value is $9.12.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Lanvin Group Debuts on NYSE under Ticker “LANV”. Lanvin Group (the “Group”), a global luxury fashion group, and Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV) (“PCAC”), today announced the completion of their business combination and the listing of the shares and warrants of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (“LGHL”) under the new ticker symbols “LANV” and “LANVW.” The proceeds of the transaction will be used to accelerate the organic growth of the Group’s brand portfolio and to fund strategic acquisitions that enrich its luxury fashion portfolio. You can read further details here

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) full year performance was -6.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -60.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.19 and $22.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 365070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) recorded performance in the market was -6.08%, having the revenues showcasing -8.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B.

Specialists analysis on Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LANV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.32%, alongside a downfall of -6.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 72.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.34% during last recorded quarter.