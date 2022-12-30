The Stars are Aligning for Holders of American Express Company (AXP)

At the end of the latest market close, American Express Company (AXP) was valued at $144.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $145.08 while reaching the peak value of $147.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $144.40. The stock current value is $147.32.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, American Express Elects Deborah P. Majoras to its Board of Directors. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Deborah Platt Majoras has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective December 7, 2022. Ms. Majoras served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Procter & Gamble Co. for 12 years until her retirement earlier this year and was previously Chair of the Federal Trade Commission from 2004 until 2008. You can read further details here

American Express Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $199.55 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $130.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

American Express Company (AXP) full year performance was -10.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Express Company shares are logging -26.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $130.65 and $199.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1758497 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Express Company (AXP) recorded performance in the market was -9.95%, having the revenues showcasing 6.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.80B, as it employees total of 64000 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Express Company (AXP)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the American Express Company a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 150.40, with a change in the price was noted -9.96. In a similar fashion, American Express Company posted a movement of -6.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,913,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXP is recording 6.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

American Express Company (AXP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Express Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.28%, alongside a downfall of -10.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.92% during last recorded quarter.