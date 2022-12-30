Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.99M

At the end of the latest market close, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) was valued at $33.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.35 while reaching the peak value of $33.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.21. The stock current value is $33.72.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES APPROVE NEW FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing the more than 8,000 Customer Service Employees at Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), announced today their members voted in favor of a new, five-year contract. You can read further details here

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.10 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $30.20 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) full year performance was -20.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Airlines Co. shares are logging -32.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.20 and $50.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3902988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recorded performance in the market was -22.08%, having the revenues showcasing 5.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.47B, as it employees total of 64123 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.22, with a change in the price was noted -4.77. In a similar fashion, Southwest Airlines Co. posted a movement of -12.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,751,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUV is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.59%, alongside a downfall of -20.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.50% during last recorded quarter.