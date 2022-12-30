InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM). It is currently valued at $1.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.00, after setting-off with the price of $1.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.42.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, InMed Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today confirmed that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 15, 2022 (the “Meeting”), all of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in InMed’s notice of meeting and management information circular, dated October 28, 2022, were approved by the shareholders. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:. You can read further details here

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.7100 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) full year performance was -95.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -95.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $35.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 525488 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) recorded performance in the market was -95.16%, having the revenues showcasing -72.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.05M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.3130, with a change in the price was noted -8.64. In a similar fashion, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -84.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 994,114 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

Raw Stochastic average of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.51%, alongside a downfall of -95.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.37% during last recorded quarter.