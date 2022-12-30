Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) was valued at $93.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $93.88 while reaching the peak value of $94.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $93.03. The stock current value is $93.12.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, ADM Named One of Best Managed Companies in the U.S. ADM has been named as one of the best-managed companies in the U.S. according to the Wall Street Journal’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. ADM is ranked No. 49 on this year’s list, moving up significantly from the company’s No. 106 ranking in 2021. You can read further details here

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.88 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $65.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) full year performance was 38.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares are logging -5.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.64 and $98.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1496882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) recorded performance in the market was 37.77%, having the revenues showcasing 15.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.54B, as it employees total of 41000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.99, with a change in the price was noted +10.63. In a similar fashion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted a movement of +12.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,585,566 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADM is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Raw Stochastic average of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.00%, alongside a boost of 38.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.52% during last recorded quarter.