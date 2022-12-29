The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

At the end of the latest market close, Okta Inc. (OKTA) was valued at $65.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.645 while reaching the peak value of $66.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.52. The stock current value is $68.59.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Okta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. Q3 revenue grew 37% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 38% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Okta Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $226.49 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $44.12 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) full year performance was -70.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Okta Inc. shares are logging -70.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.12 and $229.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 646438 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Okta Inc. (OKTA) recorded performance in the market was -70.83%, having the revenues showcasing 17.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.59B, as it employees total of 6037 workers.

Analysts verdict on Okta Inc. (OKTA)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Okta Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.47, with a change in the price was noted -38.90. In a similar fashion, Okta Inc. posted a movement of -36.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,522,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OKTA is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Okta Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Okta Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.97%, alongside a downfall of -70.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.48% during last recorded quarter.