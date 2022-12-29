The clock is ticking: RXO Inc. (RXO)

At the end of the latest market close, RXO Inc. (RXO) was valued at $16.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.19 while reaching the peak value of $16.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.96. The stock current value is $17.44.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RXO Inc. shares are logging -31.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.75 and $25.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1054235 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RXO Inc. (RXO) recorded performance in the market was -22.29%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.87B, as it employees total of 5600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RXO Inc. (RXO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the RXO Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of RXO Inc. (RXO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RXO Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.29%. The shares increased approximately by 0.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.68% in the period of the last 30 days.