Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is priced at $0.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2493 and reached a high price of $0.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.21. The stock touched a low price of $0.2051.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, Smart for Life Announces Launch of Greens First Protein Bars. New Line of Protein Bars Specifically Formulated with the Greens First PRO Line, Provides a Nutrient Dense Meal Replacement with 54 Super Foods, Expected Launch in Q1 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart for Life Inc. shares are logging -92.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529484 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) recorded performance in the market was -91.32%, having the revenues showcasing -38.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.43M, as it employees total of 114 workers.

The Analysts eye on Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart for Life Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4373, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Smart for Life Inc. posted a movement of -51.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 243,478 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMFL is recording 10.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.43.

Technical rundown of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Raw Stochastic average of Smart for Life Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Smart for Life Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.32%. The shares increased approximately by -0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.82% during last recorded quarter.