Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) was up 5.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), which is $0.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.54 after opening rate of $0.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.51 before closing at $0.52.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, Catalyst Biosciences Completes First Steps in Reverse Merger Plan. Acquires F351, a Phase 3 Drug to Treat Fibrosis. You can read further details here

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.3501 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) full year performance was 110.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -11.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 497.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $0.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1176531 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) recorded performance in the market was 116.42%, having the revenues showcasing 0.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.92M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Analysts verdict on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9579, with a change in the price was noted -1.30. In a similar fashion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -69.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 514,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.67%, alongside a boost of 110.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.19% during last recorded quarter.