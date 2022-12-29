Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American International Group Inc. (AIG) was down -0.69%

For the readers interested in the stock health of American International Group Inc. (AIG). It is currently valued at $62.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.64, after setting-off with the price of $63.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $62.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $63.33.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries. AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively referred to as AIG PC). The outlook of the FSR is stable. At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of AIG (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG]. You can read further details here

American International Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.73 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $47.05 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

American International Group Inc. (AIG) full year performance was 10.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American International Group Inc. shares are logging -4.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.05 and $65.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2760746 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American International Group Inc. (AIG) recorded performance in the market was 10.60%, having the revenues showcasing 28.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.16B, as it employees total of 36600 workers.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the American International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.21, with a change in the price was noted +11.06. In a similar fashion, American International Group Inc. posted a movement of +21.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,739,195 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIG is recording 1.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American International Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.80%, alongside a boost of 10.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.95% during last recorded quarter.