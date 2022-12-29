Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is priced at $3.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.76 and reached a high price of $3.7985, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.62. The stock touched a low price of $3.60.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Hestia Capital Announces Intent to Overhaul Pitney Bowes’ Board of Directors Following 10+ Years of Significant Value Destruction Under Chair Michael Roth and CEO Marc Lautenbach. Confounded by the Board’s Rejection of a Private Proposal to Add Three Stockholder-Designated Directors and Establish a Strategic Planning & Capital Allocation Committee. You can read further details here

Pitney Bowes Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.91 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) full year performance was -45.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pitney Bowes Inc. shares are logging -45.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $6.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1054239 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) recorded performance in the market was -45.40%, having the revenues showcasing 44.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 618.26M, as it employees total of 11500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pitney Bowes Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted a movement of +14.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,654,495 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Pitney Bowes Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Pitney Bowes Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.09%, alongside a downfall of -45.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.22% during last recorded quarter.