Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL): Major Movement on the Horizon

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is priced at $0.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.85 and reached a high price of $0.8833, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.87. The stock touched a low price of $0.80.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, Muscle Maker Inc (GRIL) Crosses $100 Million Revenue Milestone In First 45 Days Of Operation Of New Subsidiary, Sadot LLC. Total Company Year-To-Date Revenue Jumps 1,369% To $118.7 Million. You can read further details here

Muscle Maker Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0000 on 12/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/15/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) full year performance was 26.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Muscle Maker Inc. shares are logging -13.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 187.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1224146 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) recorded performance in the market was 20.82%, having the revenues showcasing 131.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.89M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

Specialists analysis on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4777, with a change in the price was noted +0.46. In a similar fashion, Muscle Maker Inc. posted a movement of +116.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 321,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.14%, alongside a boost of 26.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 91.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 131.26% during last recorded quarter.