Here is what you need to look for: The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is priced at $2.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.98 and reached a high price of $2.075, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.99. The stock touched a low price of $1.98.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF FIRST PROPRIETARY LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PACK AT ITS BATTERY MANUFACTURING FACILITY. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has completed production of its first lithium-ion battery pack at the company’s battery manufacturing facility located in Mirabel, Quebec. Final certification of the first battery pack is expected in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a gradual ramp up of production in 2023. The first batteries produced in Mirabel will power the Lion5 truck and the LionAmbulance, expected to reach commercial production in the first half of 2023. You can read further details here

The Lion Electric Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.1800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.8300 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) full year performance was -79.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Lion Electric Company shares are logging -79.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.83 and $10.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 649701 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) recorded performance in the market was -79.98%, having the revenues showcasing -34.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 431.03M, as it employees total of 1350 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the The Lion Electric Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1876, with a change in the price was noted -3.50. In a similar fashion, The Lion Electric Company posted a movement of -62.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,212,772 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEV is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Lion Electric Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.15%, alongside a downfall of -79.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.75% during last recorded quarter.