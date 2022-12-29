Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is priced at $2.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.78 and reached a high price of $2.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.73. The stock touched a low price of $2.78.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, GOL announces issue of Secured Amortizing Notes. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) (“GOL” or “Company” or “GLAI”), Brazil’s largest airline, announces that its subsidiary GOL Finance, a public limited liability company (société anonyme) organized under the laws of Luxembourg, has agreed to issue, subject to certain closing conditions, 5.00% senior secured amortizing notes due 2026 (Series A) and 3.00% subordinated secured amortizing notes due 2025 (Series B) in an aggregate amount of approximately US$200 million. The Notes are guaranteed by GLAI and GOL Linhas Aéreas S.A. (“GLA”), and have an average cost of capital to GOL of 4.3% p.a. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.94 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -54.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -63.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 897326 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was -52.54%, having the revenues showcasing -17.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 564.27M, as it employees total of 13751 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.56, with a change in the price was noted -1.06. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -26.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,755,467 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.38%, alongside a downfall of -54.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.53% during last recorded quarter.