Do PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) beta value of 2.59 signposts another twist?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is priced at $11.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.14 and reached a high price of $11.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.21. The stock touched a low price of $9.12.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, PDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months. Median OS of 21 months in 29 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) refractory HPV16-positive cancer patients in National Cancer Institute-led Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 triple combination. You can read further details here

PDS Biotechnology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.48 on 12/28/22, with the lowest value was $2.89 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) full year performance was 46.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are logging 10.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.89 and $10.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2784244 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) recorded performance in the market was 40.74%, having the revenues showcasing 257.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.06M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the PDS Biotechnology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.84, with a change in the price was noted +6.09. In a similar fashion, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted a movement of +114.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 634,347 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDSB is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical breakdown of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Raw Stochastic average of PDS Biotechnology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 201.59%, alongside a boost of 46.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 257.37% during last recorded quarter.