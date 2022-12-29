CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Profit Margins posted 19.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), which is $63.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $70.9764 after opening rate of $70.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $61.01 before closing at $71.63.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, CONSOL Energy Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2022 and Announces Dividend of $1.05/Share. Today, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

CONSOL Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.17 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $19.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) full year performance was 169.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are logging -19.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.83 and $79.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1762643 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) recorded performance in the market was 184.78%, having the revenues showcasing -5.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 1575 workers.

Specialists analysis on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.73, with a change in the price was noted +1.86. In a similar fashion, CONSOL Energy Inc. posted a movement of +3.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 674,419 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEIX is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Trends and Technical analysis: CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Raw Stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 184.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.85%, alongside a boost of 169.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.32% during last recorded quarter.