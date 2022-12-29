Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). It is currently valued at $10.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.07, after setting-off with the price of $10.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.64.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Sabesp celebrates its 20th listing anniversary on the NYSE with 413% of appreciation and success in the management model. Company achieves corporate governance standards in the stock market and it is ready for the challenges of regulatory framework. You can read further details here

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.04 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) full year performance was 55.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares are logging -9.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.96 and $12.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2842953 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) recorded performance in the market was 51.13%, having the revenues showcasing 27.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.24B, as it employees total of 12372 workers.

Analysts verdict on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.21, with a change in the price was noted +1.89. In a similar fashion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo posted a movement of +21.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,367,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBS is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.83%, alongside a boost of 55.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.40% during last recorded quarter.