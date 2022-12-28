Why is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) down -3.71% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It is currently valued at $84.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $86.00, after setting-off with the price of $81.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $81.4411 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $80.72.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Wynn Resorts Macau Signs 10-year Gaming Concession Agreement. Wynn Resorts is pleased to announce that Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. has entered into a 10-year agreement with the Macau government for the renewal of its gaming concession, covering Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai. Through our extensive and positive discussions with the Macau government, we are confident that the market holds significant future opportunity. We thank the government for its partnership and look forward to further supporting Macau as a world tourism and leisure center. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.50 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $50.20 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -3.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -12.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.20 and $96.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4018691 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was -0.83%, having the revenues showcasing 26.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.62B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.18, with a change in the price was noted +17.23. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +25.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,456,673 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.71%, alongside a downfall of -3.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.70% during last recorded quarter.