The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is priced at $94.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $92.42 and reached a high price of $92.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $91.15. The stock touched a low price of $88.84.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, Generac Power System’s Live Power Outage Tracking Tool Helps Monitor the Impact of Winter Storms and Severe Cold Moving Across the Country. Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and provider of quality power solutions, is pleased to provide newsrooms and the general public free and unlimited access its Power Outage Central tool – a comprehensive resource, offering real-time utility power outage data. Aggregated outage data is compiled into an interactive map of the United States and is color-coded to reflect the severity and number of affected customers at the state level at any given moment. You can read further details here

Generac Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $353.98 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $86.29 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) full year performance was -74.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Generac Holdings Inc. shares are logging -73.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $86.29 and $357.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1544493 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) recorded performance in the market was -74.10%, having the revenues showcasing -49.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.62B, as it employees total of 8955 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Generac Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 156.93, with a change in the price was noted -153.84. In a similar fashion, Generac Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -62.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,885,059 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNRC is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Technical breakdown of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Raw Stochastic average of Generac Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Generac Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.00%, alongside a downfall of -74.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.42% during last recorded quarter.