Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS). It is currently valued at $16.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.69, after setting-off with the price of $16.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.32.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Pan American Silver Provides Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Special Meeting to Approve the Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) announces that it has filed the required notice setting the record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders (the “Pan American Meeting”) to consider the previously announced transaction with Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (the “Arrangement”). The record date for determination of shareholders eligible to vote at the Pan American Meeting is set as December 14, 2022 and the Pan American Meeting will be convened on Tuesday, January 31, 2022. Pan American has been advised that the Yamana shareholder meeting (the “Yamana Meeting” and, together with the Pan American Meeting, the “Meetings”) will be convened on the same date. You can read further details here

Pan American Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.56 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $13.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) full year performance was -31.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pan American Silver Corp. shares are logging -44.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.40 and $30.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1155260 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) recorded performance in the market was -30.48%, having the revenues showcasing 19.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.11, with a change in the price was noted -3.61. In a similar fashion, Pan American Silver Corp. posted a movement of -17.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,684,565 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAAS is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pan American Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.92%, alongside a downfall of -31.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.20% during last recorded quarter.