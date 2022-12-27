Waterdrop Inc. (WDH): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is priced at $3.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.81 and reached a high price of $3.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.78. The stock touched a low price of $2.63.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Waterdrop Chief Actuary Hui Teng: Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance. At the recently held 2022 China Insurance and Aged Healthcare Forum, Hui Teng, Chief Actuary of Waterdrop Inc., was invited to give a speech titled Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance. He shared Waterdrop’s innovative practice in the high-quality transformation of health insurance products and discussed the future of China’s health insurance market. You can read further details here

Waterdrop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.20 on 12/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) full year performance was 124.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waterdrop Inc. shares are logging 8.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1719337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) recorded performance in the market was 121.01%, having the revenues showcasing 160.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 2936 workers.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.78. In a similar fashion, Waterdrop Inc. posted a movement of +140.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 218,452 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WDH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Waterdrop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Waterdrop Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 121.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 136.43%, alongside a boost of 124.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 160.68% during last recorded quarter.