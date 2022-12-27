The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

At the end of the latest market close, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) was valued at $0.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.24 while reaching the peak value of $0.2799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.23. The stock current value is $0.42.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Grove Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standards Notice from NYSE. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced it has received notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the average per share trading price of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) was below the NYSE’s continued listing standard rule relating to minimum average share price. Rule 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual requires that a company’s common stock trade at a minimum average closing price of $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. You can read further details here

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.5033 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.1815 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) full year performance was -97.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $12.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8703282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) recorded performance in the market was -97.57%, having the revenues showcasing -91.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.40M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6092, with a change in the price was noted -4.21. In a similar fashion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -93.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 803,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GROV is recording 2.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -96.05%, alongside a downfall of -97.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -68.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -91.89% during last recorded quarter.