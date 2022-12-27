The countdown is on: Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Expion360 Inc. (XPON). It is currently valued at $2.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.74, after setting-off with the price of $2.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.98.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, Expion360 Selected as Exclusive Supplier of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Major Brand Overland Trailer Available Through SUV Dealerships Nationwide. Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium ion battery power storage solutions, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expion360 Inc. shares are logging -79.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 48949763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expion360 Inc. (XPON) recorded performance in the market was -70.37%, having the revenues showcasing 16.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.70M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Specialists analysis on Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Expion360 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted -1.06. In a similar fashion, Expion360 Inc. posted a movement of -31.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 582,445 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XPON is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Raw Stochastic average of Expion360 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.37%. The shares increased approximately by 115.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 117.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.34% during last recorded quarter.