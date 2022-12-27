Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY). It is currently valued at $0.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1666, after setting-off with the price of $0.1586. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.1461 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.14.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Rockley Photonics Announces Receipt of Notice from NYSE of Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions by targeting a portfolio of biomarkers, today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on December 9, 2022, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing standards, which require an average market capitalization of not less than $50 million over a 30 trading-day period and stockholders’ equity of not less than $50 million. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of Rockley’s common stock on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements, except that its ticker symbol will continue to have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate the status of its ordinary shares as below compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. The “.BC” indicator will be removed when it regains compliance. You can read further details here

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1400 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) full year performance was -96.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $5.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1422311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) recorded performance in the market was -96.45%, having the revenues showcasing -82.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.95M, as it employees total of 302 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8040, with a change in the price was noted -2.30. In a similar fashion, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -93.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 932,351 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -94.10%, alongside a downfall of -96.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.86% during last recorded quarter.